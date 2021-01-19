COVID-19 vaccine shortage worsens this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Supply not meeting the demand continues to be the issue for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in New York State.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that eight new mass vaccination sites will open up across the state this week, but that doesn’t change the supply issue from the federal government.

Cuomo said the federal government did a complete 180, saying they will not be giving the state an additional allocation of the vaccine. The state is receiving around 239,000 doses of the vaccine for this week, down from just above 466,000 two weeks ago.

Those numbers are even smaller in Central New York.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced in a tweet that they will only be receiving 900 doses of the vaccine this week, down from 3,600 last week. Appointment slots for these vaccinations will open up on Wednesday, January 20 and the county will likely have a one-day clinic on Thursday, January 21.

.@OnondagaCounty Vaccine update. On Tuesday we will receive 900 doses from NYS for the Wednesday to Wednesday week). We will most likely have a 1 day clinic on Thursday 1/21. We will open these slots on Wednesday 1/20. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 18, 2021

In Oneida County, Executive Anthony Picente announced on Twitter that the county will be receiving only 500 vaccines this week and will run out of supply by Jan. 21. Picente said they will have to cease vaccine operations at its two area sites until they receive more.

Due to inadequate allocation from New York State, #OneidaCounty will be out of supply by January 21st and will have to cease vaccine operations at its sites at MVCC & Griffiss. For more information:https://t.co/FokDhDeuDc — Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) January 17, 2021

Over in Madison County, they are only expecting to receive 100 vaccines this week. Those 100 doses will go to some of the 300 people that had their appointments canceled last week.

In Erie County, 3,500 appointments were canceled this week because of the shortage.

Cuomo is urging the federal government to release more vaccines, but until then he is looking at ways to bypass the federal government and go directly to the source.

Pfizer is a private company. They produced it on their own, they can do what they want with it. I sent the president and Chairman Mr. Bourla a letter asking if New York could buy directly from Pfizer so we could increase our supply. Pfizer is a New York company. They are headquartered here. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on buying vaccine from Pfizer directly

The shortage of vaccines this week will not affect those who already have an appointment scheduled in Onondaga County and will not impact second doses for those who have already received their first dose.

NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse spoke with one of the members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Task Force, Gareth Rhodes, on Monday. You can watch that full interview below: