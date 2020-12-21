COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 60 new deaths, 4,162 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20
- 0-19 years: 11,108
- 20-29 years: 12,482
- 30-39 years: 10,413
- 40-49 years: 8,821
- 50-59 years: 9,309
- 60-69 years: 6,167
- 70-79 years: 2,949
- 80+ years: 2,182
According to the Department of Public Health, 90,789 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,178,769 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 311,090.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,800 new individuals have tested positive with 321,267 total tests reported.
1,919 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 387 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,465 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,717 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,162
- New Molecular Tests: 90,789
- Estimated Active Cases: 82,617
- New Deaths: 60
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 99
- Total Cases: 12,441
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 252
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,502
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 410
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,139
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
