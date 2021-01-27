COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 2,215 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 2,215 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 14,574

20-29 years: 13,575

30-39 years: 11,078

40-49 years: 9,895

50-59 years: 10,723

60-69 years: 7,173

70-79 years: 3,732

80+ years: 2,797

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,701 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,096,275 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,505,979 tests were first time tests and 8,590,296 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,067 new individuals have tested positive with 458,143 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.05 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.77%.

Hospitalizations

1,951 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 431 patients that are in intensive care units and 278 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 71-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 85.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 80% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 39 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 950 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 2,215

Total Cases: 479,402

Estimated Active Cases: 85,395

New Deaths: 41

Total Deaths: 13,930

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 280

Total Cases: 24,566

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 323

Total Confirmed Cases: 35,812

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,178

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,408

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 230

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,709

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 96

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,363

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 200

Higher education

There are 513 new cases in the last week with a total of 7,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 110,145 new tests reported with a total of 3,612,949 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities