COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 20 new deaths, 2,225 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 2,225 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20
- 0-19 years: 5,015
- 20-29 years: 6,186
- 30-39 years: 4,841
- 40-49 years: 4,036
- 50-59 years: 3,923
- 60-69 years: 2,579
- 70-79 years: 1,178
- 80+ years: 880
According to the Department of Public Health, 80,819 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,000,861 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 204,060.
A total of 5,494 new individuals have tested positive with 250,995 total Antigen Tests reported.
Currently, 954 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 205 patients in intensive care units.
There are 10,319 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,551 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,225
- New Molecular Tests: 80,819
- Estimated Active Cases: 40,449
- New Deaths: 20
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 351
- Total Cases: 7,139
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 232
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,991
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 400
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,697
