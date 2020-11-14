COVID-19 case confirmed at Peter’s Pub in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services is conducting contact tracing for a positive coronavirus case in Glens Falls.

Officials said an infected person was in Peter’s Pub on Maple Street from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 8 and 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

Anyone who was in Peter’s Pub during those hours is asked to self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms. If you experience any symptoms, you’re asked to contact your physician, an urgent care center or local public health agency. In Warren County, contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. If you feel you need a COVID-19 test, please call the New York State COVID hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Peter’s Pub staff is cleaning the business so they can reopen in the coming days.

For Warren County COVID-19 information and resources, go to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.