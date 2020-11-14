COVID-19 case confirmed at Peter’s Pub in Glens Falls

Coronavirus Outbreak
Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services is conducting contact tracing for a positive coronavirus case in Glens Falls.

Officials said an infected person was in Peter’s Pub on Maple Street from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 8 and 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

Anyone who was in Peter’s Pub during those hours is asked to self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms. If you experience any symptoms, you’re asked to contact your physician, an urgent care center or local public health agency. In Warren County, contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580. If you feel you need a COVID-19 test, please call the New York State COVID hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

Peter’s Pub staff is cleaning the business so they can reopen in the coming days.

For Warren County COVID-19 information and resources, go to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report