Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — One additional Warren County resident has died from COVID-19 according to the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Warren County Health Services.

County officials say this latest death took place in a nursing home in the southern part of the county. As of Friday the County reports 24 residents have died from COVID-19.

County data:

Of the Warren County resident fatalities, 15 have occurred at a nursing home, six in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence.

Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 18 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Warren County Health Services confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, for a total of 190 since the outbreak began. Of those 190 cases, 92 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 87 in the community.

Three Warren County residents were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 infections as of Friday, unchanged from Thursday. All three are in critical condition. The county’s total number of critical COVID-19 patients is three as well, one fewer than Thursday.

Warren County Health Services documented one additional COVID-19 patient recovery between Thursday and Friday. In all, 117 Warren County patients have been deemed recovered so far, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

The County says one of the metrics for New York State’s business “reopening” plan requires counties to have 30 trained COVID-19 contact tracers per 100,000 residents. Ginelle Jones, Warren County’s Director of Health Services, said she is confident that this requirement will be met in Warren County.

Between Health Services staff and volunteers who have come forward to be trained, Jones’ office will reportedly have nearly 40 contact tracers available for the county, which has a population of about 65,000 residents.

“We already have close to 40, over 20 of them from my department,” Jones said.

Test site and results

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

An additional 18 people were tested Thursday, for a total of 611 since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

Results from 379 of those tests have been received, which resulted in 16 COVID-positive Warren County residents and 49 positive residents of other counties. That breaks down to 17 percent positive and 83 percent negative.

Of those 379 test results, 44 percent were from Warren County residents.

Anyone who believes they should have a test needs to contact a doctor or urgent care center to have it arranged. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580 for any questions.

Masks and county resources

Please follow guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 here.

Please remember that the state’s executive order of April 15 requires that masks be worn in public when not able to socially distance from others.

For more information on Warren County’s response to the COVID019 outbreak, visit their websites here and here.

Warren County COVID-19 Statistics May 8th May 7th # of Tested Positive Cases 190 185 # of Full Recoveries 117 116 # Deceased 24 23 % of non-recovered with mild symptoms 87% 88% % of non-recovered with moderate symptoms 9% 7% % of non-recovered in serious or critical condition 4% 6%

