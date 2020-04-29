JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Health Department released an update on the coronavirus in the county.
As of Tuesday, there have been 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. Of those cases, 49 are being actively monitored, and 27 are from Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Of the confirmed cases, 17 have recovered and two have died, according to the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Remembering Coach Jones
- Fulton County coronavirus update
- Smaller crew maintaining Joe Bruno stadium
- Big college decision ahead for Troy star running back
- Section 2 pair staying local for college basketball