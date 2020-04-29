Fulton County coronavirus update

Latest News

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Health Department released an update on the coronavirus in the county.

As of Tuesday, there have been 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County. Of those cases, 49 are being actively monitored, and 27 are from Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Of the confirmed cases, 17 have recovered and two have died, according to the county.

