COVID19 impacts local runners in line for the Boston Marathon

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Every year, thousands of runners line East Main Street in Hopkinton, Massachusetts for one of the worlds famous marathon, the Boston.



Two local runners, Larissa Bates and Kristen Hislop, were forced to alter their plans due to Covid-19.

April 19 is a day they had circled on their calendars for months. Bates said, “Back in the fall of 2016, I ran the Marine Corps marathon and it was at that point that I realized qualify for Boston was actually within reach.”

Hislop added, “You put a lot of time into training. And so you when you’re doing a marathon, you follow a plan and, and you schedule out your week so that you can be ready for the event.”

While Hislop already knew what running a Boston felt like, Bates was ready for her first, finally coming off a stress reaction in her left femur. She explained, “With a stress fracture, it completely knocks you out for the entire season. It can take 8 to 12 weeks to heal but because I caught it early enough, I couldn’t run for about 3 weeks.”

Since her recovery, she set out for the Boston Marathon. “It was definitely an awesome sense of accomplishment.”

One by one, events around the country are being halted due to COVID-19, including the 26.2-mile trek through Boston.”

“It’s kind of like what now,” Hislop said. “I think that’s how people are feeling, so I would encourage people to say okay, I’m going to go September 14th and I’m going to race Boston or if that doesn’t work in there schedule, get something else on there.”



Bates said runners can also take a different look at the situation. “I mean, put a positive spin on it. I mean, this is the first time the Boston Marathon is being held in September. Yeah. So it’s pretty unique. So that’s, that’s a pretty cool thing to think about.”



The Boston Marathon is set to take place on September 14th.