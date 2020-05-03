Columbia County starts coronavirus testing

COLUMBIA COUNTY (NEWS10) — Columbia County Department of Health in partnership with Columbia Memorial Health will be conducting the first of what is planned to be a series of Covid- 19 testing clinics.
The Friday, May 8 clinic will take place by appointment only and is being held at Columbia Greene Community College as a drive-through event.
Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health said, “Our staff receives calls every day from
people who want to be tested for the virus, but due to limited availability of obtaining
testing kits it has not been possible”.
Director Mabb continued by saying “as a result of the incredible generosity of several
private donors we’ve been successful in securing the purchase of 2,000 kits. It was
amazing that in a few days after discussing buying the kits we received the donations
and were able to move ahead with the purchase of the kits. To date, the county has
received 1,000 kits with the additional 1,000 kits expected in the coming weeks.”
Many of these kits have been provided to nursing homes, CMH rapid care, and first
responders for employee testing. 100 of the kits will be used on May 8 for community
testing with the intention to do more community testing in the coming weeks.
Given that Columbia County has a population of 63,000 residents, the 2,000 kits
represent only a small part of that number which is why Director Mabb says they want to
prioritize individuals who have symptoms.
Priority for testing will be given to individuals meeting the following criteria:
- Fever
- Cough
- Trouble Breathing
- Loss of Taste or Smell
- And/or any symptoms consistent with the CDC guidelines
Residents that meet criteria for testing are asked to fill out the online screening form
here. Once completed, the form will be evaluated by CCDOH staff and residents will be prioritized for testing.
On May 8 the county will conduct 100 COVID-19 tests. CCDOH staff will call residents who qualify for testing and will provide them with their appointment time and pin number. Pin number and a form of identification should be brought with them to the testing site.
Residents being tested will stay in their vehicle at all times. Two registrants per car will be permitted. After leaving the test site, residents should drive directly home for mandatory quarantine
until results are shared with them. Those who are tested should plan to self-quarantine
for up to 14 days and will receive self-quarantine guidelines at the collection site.
It may take a few days to receive the test results. Everyone who gets tested at the site will
receive their results once they are processed by Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany.
Law enforcement will be on-site along with two clinicians from Columbia Memorial Hospital and EMS services.
The testing site will be located at Columbia-Greene Community College at 4400 NY-23,
Hudson, NY 12534. The site will open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.
There will be signage and law enforcement managing and directing traffic flow. Anyone
coming to the site without an appointment will be directed to leave the parking lot
immediately.
