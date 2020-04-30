Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA Co. (NEWS10) — Columbia County officials confirm as of 3 p.m. on Thursday there are 188 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

County officials say 138 residents are under mandatory quarantine, 21 of which are under precautionary quarantine. Fourteen of the positive cases are hospitalized, six of those hospitalized are in the ICU. The county has received 1,338 test results completed for Columbia County residents.

County officials say 92 of the 188 cases have recovered from COVID-19. Columbia County reports 13 community members have died due to COVID-19.

