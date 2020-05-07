County Tracking Graphs

Columbia County coronavirus update

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday there have been 317 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 317 cases, 117 people have recovered from the virus.

There are eight people being treated in the hospital with four cases in the ICU. 177 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 13 are under precautionary quarantine.

There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

County Health Officials report a total of 1,987 test results completed for Columbia County residents

