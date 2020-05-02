Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gives coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced that as of Saturday morning, there are now 1,185 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are now 1,057 people under mandatory quarantine and 11 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 2,386 individuals have completed quarantine, with 591 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Sadly, there were two additional COVID-19 deaths – a man and a woman, both in their 60’s with underlying health conditions. The death toll for the county now stands at 46. With 34 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 2.86%, unchanged from Friday. The number of those individuals who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) remains at eight.

There are now 48 residents in total at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center who have tested positive for COVID-19, including two who have recovered. Additionally, 15 employees who have tested positive remain out of work, while nine others who had tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

