Coronavirus case confirmed at Latham Catholic Church

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany released a statement Monday announcing a confirmed case of COVID-19 traced to Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham.

The statement from the diocese says anyone who attended Our Lady of the Assumption’s Sunday mass at 10:30 a.m. on March 8 should begin self-isolation.

Contact the Department of Health at (518) 447-4580 right away if you were at that mass.

The diocese also asks parishioners and community members to pass the information along to others who may have been there.

The Department of Health has already directed Father Geoffrey Burke, pastor, to self-isolate until March 22.

The church is being deep cleaned according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LATEST STORIES: