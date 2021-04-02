Cornell University to require COVID vaccinations for 2021 fall semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cornell University announced its plans for the 2021 fall semester which requires students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to return to campus.

The school says medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated but expects that the majority of students and staff will be able to receive the vaccine before the fall semester begins, which will “greatly reduce the risk of infection for all.”

The statement released by Cornell says the school is looking in to ways to administer vaccines to any students who arrive on campus not vaccinated.

“Although we all appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and that we must remain vigilant around public health measures to protect ourselves and our community, there is reason to be hopeful as we plan for the future. More than 90 million U.S. residents have safely received one or more doses of a currently approved COVID-19 vaccine, and recent data indicate that these vaccines not only protect those inoculated from serious infection, but also are protective for asymptomatic infection and the risk of transmission of virus to others.”

Cornell has established a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination tool. Beginning April 15, students, faculty, and staff can register their vaccination status.