Concern over COVID-19 vaccine allotment in Central New York

(WSYR) — COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to county distribution sites, but the number of doses are slim.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in Onondaga County are already booked up. They go fast, and getting less of the vaccine isn’t making things any easier. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon laid out the numbers for the next week.

“We opened up 990 slots of vaccine,” McMahon said. “This week’s Wednesday to Wednesday vaccine week starts today. We have 900 slots and 990 doses. We were given 900 vials of Moderna. We will 990 shots out of those.”

Come next Wednesday, McMahon said we might get slightly more doses, but not as nearly what Onondaga County was getting two weeks ago.

The New York State Fairgrounds appears to be booked up until April 16 and aren’t taking any appointments right now. Only two of the state-run sites are: Potsdam and Plattsburgh.

Oneida County got 500 doses and is already booked this week. The earliest new appointments at county-operated sites would be Jan. 27.

Madison County is booked, so is Oswego County and Cortland County. Cayuga County only received 200 doses for the upcoming week, and Tompkins County didn’t receive any.