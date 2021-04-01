Community partners launch COVID vaccine awareness campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A regional campaign, featuring voices of 15 community leaders encouraging everyone to have the Covid-19 vaccine, was launched on March 31. The campaign, called “Don’t Hesitate. Vaccinate,” supports the work of the Capital Region Vaccine Network to ensure the safe, efficient and equitable distribution of the vaccine across the eight county region.

“The Capital Region has a strong tradition of pulling together when we face challenges,” said Albany Med President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, M.D. “The pandemic has presented us all with a challenge like no other, but there is a way out: the Covid-19 vaccine. It is safe and effective and enough of us must receive it to live without fear of the virus. I am proud to join with these organizations who exemplify our region at its best.”

The campaign includes television, radio, print, digital and social media ads that encourage residents to receive the vaccine when it is available to them.

“The campaign’s goal is to be honest and transparent. We are trying to build trust across all communities in our region and emphasize the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccine to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Brenda Robinson, DNP, MSN, RN, who is a primary care provider and CEO and Founder of the Black Nurses Coalition in Albany.

The campaign says the ads will run on local television stations, radio stations, regional newspapers, and on the web and social media. Ads may be viewed on CapitalRegionVAX.org. The website also includes a list of local vaccine clinics, information about the vaccine, volunteer information and tools for providers and partners.