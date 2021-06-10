Community organizations help people of color get vaccinated

COVID-19

by: Shalon Stevens

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — A coalition of community organizations announced an effort today to address Oneida County’s disparity in vaccination rates among people of color, a national challenge even as overall COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise.

“What we’re doing is engaging in a conversation and building a relationship with these communities. Helping people register to get vaccinated, taking people to be vaccinated, we’ve had pop up vaccination pods and gotten hundreds of people vaccinated so we’re going to keep doing that,” said Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of the Center.

The organizations gathered at Oneida Square to provide residents in underserved communities with information about the vaccine who may be hesitant and access to get vaccinated.

The Mohawk Valley COVID Community Navigator Program is being implemented by a coalition led by the Center that includes Hope Chapel A M E Zion Church, Mohawk Valley Frontiers, Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Rome NAACP, and Utica/Oneida County NAACP. The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer counties helped fund this through the Ron and Sheila Cuccaro family fund and the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund.

