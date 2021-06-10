Community organizations help people of color get vaccinated

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — A coalition of community organizations announced an effort today to address Oneida County’s disparity in vaccination rates among people of color, a national challenge even as overall COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise.

“What we’re doing is engaging in a conversation and building a relationship with these communities. Helping people register to get vaccinated, taking people to be vaccinated, we’ve had pop up vaccination pods and gotten hundreds of people vaccinated so we’re going to keep doing that,” said Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of the Center.