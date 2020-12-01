Columbia County hosting two drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics in December

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Department of Health will hold two COVID-19 drive-through clinics in the month of December. The first is in New Lebanon and the second is in Claverack:

December 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shatford Memorial Park, New Lebanon. To register online, click here.

December 15, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. A.B. Shaw Fire Company, Claverack. To register online, click here.

You can also register for these clinics through the CCDOH website. A list of additional testing providers and locations in the area can also be found online.

Please see the following rules and details for all of the clinics above:

You must be a resident of Columbia County to register for testing.

Please be sure to bring a form of photo identification.

Masks are REQUIRED for entry.

These tests will be nasopharyngeal swabs which are most useful to detect the virus in actively sick people. These are not antibody tests. The kits used at these testing sites are part of those purchased with the help of private donations to Columbia County.

Symptoms most typical of cases of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Trouble Breathing

Loss of Taste or Smell

and/or any symptoms consistent with the CDC guidelines

The county strongly recommend anyone feeling these symptoms be tested for COVID-19.

After leaving the test site, symptomatic residents should go directly home for mandatory quarantine until results are shared with them. Essential workers should plan on quarantining outside of work and being extremely cautious around those they come into contact with.

Due to increased demand for testing, appointments for testing may be prioritized based on need. It may take up to five days to receive the test results. Everyone who is tested at the site will receive their results once they are processed.