HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Columbia County Department of Health reported the death of a 64-year-old community member on Monday. This brings the number of deaths in the county to 64.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 7.8%.

New cases as of Monday, January 25, are 46. Total cases to date have reached 2,905, with 444 active cases in the county.

590 residents are in mandatory quarantine, and 32 are currently hospitalized. Two count residents are in the ICU.