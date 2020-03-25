Columbia County announces digital info sessions on possible FEMA pay-backs

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County announced that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will hold an application information session on Monday for potential disaster reimbursements.

Applicant briefings for Columbia County will be held digitally, via videoconferencing service WebEx. Register online to attend one of three meeting times:

After registration, you will receive an email with login credentials. Each electronic briefing should last about an hour.

Because the Trump administration declared a major disaster in New York, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may reimburse New Yorkers for emergency expenses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital meeting will tell applicants how to submit expenses to FEMA.

Qualifying applicants who may receive reimbursements include state agencies, local governments, tribal nations, and nonprofits like hospitals, nursing homes, and schools.

Eligible expenses for potential repayments are cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, general equipment, contractors, food, beverages, and possibly some salaries.

