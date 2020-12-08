Cohoes closing city hall building temporarily

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler announced the temporary closure of the city hill building. A press release from Keeler’s office blamed rising COVID-19 numbers.

“As we did in March, I have made this decision based on guidance from the experts on how best to protect the health and safety of our community. We will do everything possible to assist Cohoes residents with city business, and to share information with them during this time,” Mayor Keeler said.

Although the building is closed as of Tuesday at noon, city business will continue. Tuesday’s scheduled Common Council Workshop will be a virtual meeting. Police and firefighters are still working, and trash will be picked up.

“Though the building will be closed, rest assured that the basic functions of government will still be conducted,” Keeler said.

Residents can stay in contact with Cohoes City Hall via email. You can also call the Mayor’s office at (518) 233-2119.