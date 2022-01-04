Clifton Park, Halfmoon to distribute at-home COVID test kits

This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, which was slashed after demand for the tests plummeted over the summer of 2021. (Abbot via AP)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park and Halfmoon will be distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on January 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The towns said they received a very limited amount of tests.

For Clifton Park residents, kits will be distributed at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common. For Halfmoon residents, kits will be distributed at the Halfmoon Town Hall Complex at Halfmoon Town Hall Plaza.

One kit per household will be provided. Residents should have identification available to confirm their address and should stay in their vehicle to pick up the test. Town personnel will approach each vehicle with a kit.

The towns hope more tests will become available soon but they have yet to receive confirmation.