Clifton Park, Halfmoon to distribute at-home COVID test kits

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park and Halfmoon will be distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on January 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The towns said they received a very limited amount of tests.
For Clifton Park residents, kits will be distributed at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on the Clifton Common. For Halfmoon residents, kits will be distributed at the Halfmoon Town Hall Complex at Halfmoon Town Hall Plaza.
One kit per household will be provided. Residents should have identification available to confirm their address and should stay in their vehicle to pick up the test. Town personnel will approach each vehicle with a kit.
The towns hope more tests will become available soon but they have yet to receive confirmation.