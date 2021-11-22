CDC releases safety guidelines for holiday gatherings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The holiday season is around the corner and Thanksgiving is just days away. As COVID cases trend upward across the country, top health officials urge vaccinations to keep celebrations bring safe and bring loved ones together.

“If you have a vaccinated group, then you could enjoy the winter and enjoy being at home for the holidays, indoors without worrying about masks,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director.

“Now that we for sure know that where we are going is safe and we aren’t going to bring anything to anyone else,” said a relieved and vaccinated Justin Baillargeon. The Northampton resident is traveling for Thanksgiving this year. “I have two very young nieces, so being able to see them is nice, without worrying about getting them sick.”

According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself while celebrating Thanksgiving and the holidays this year is: