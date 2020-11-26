CDC releases guidelines for safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving with those outside your home

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days. As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

The CDC has put out safety guidelines for those who plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household.

Attending a gathering

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils

Wear a mask, and safely store your mask while eating and drinking

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils

Hosting a gathering