CDC: New guidelines for disinfecting surfaces

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the nation is injected with hope during the vaccine rollout, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has brought another piece of good news when it comes to the coronavirus.

While previous guidelines had encouraged fully disinfecting high-touch areas in your home, the CDC now says that cleaning areas with soap is enough to reduce the risk of surface transmission. This information came Monday during a briefing of White House COVID task force.

The CDC does still recommends disinfecting your home if someone is sick, or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been inside within 24 hours.