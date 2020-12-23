Catholic Charities distributes food before the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the early cold of Wednesday morning, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and volunteers put boxes and bags of food together. This “drive-thru pantry” is part of the mobile outreach initiative of the diocese.

“Over two million pounds to about 115,000 people,” said Sister Betsy Van Deusen Wednesday morning. “The food bank has been great, and the bill that just passed Congress is going to get more food to the USDA.”

Catholic Charities has two more food distribution before the end of the year:

December 30: Watervliet High School, 1245 Hillsdale Drive, Watervliet 9:30 a.m.

December 31: North Albany, 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit ccrcda.org/events.