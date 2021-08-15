Capital Region still leading New York’s COVID test rate positivity

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released Saturday’s COVID numbers on Sunday afternoon. Health officials county 41,823 doses of the vaccine administered in the past day, even as 18 New Yorkers lost their battles with the virus.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers who’ve taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven’t received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments, and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers.”

Check out the summary of statewide COVID data : 

  • Test Results Reported: 154,566
  • Total Positive: 4,479
  • Percent Positive: 2.90%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive: 3.06%
  • Patient Hospitalization: 1,650 (-4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 273
  • Patients in ICU: 355 (+8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation: 138 (+6)
  • Total Discharges: 189,026 (+278)
  • Deaths: 18
  • Total Deaths: 43,248
  • Total vaccine doses administered: 22,899,977
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours: 41,823
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days: 308,511
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose: 74.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series: 68.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 77.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC): 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 62.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 56.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 65.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC): 58.3%

Take a look at each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

Thursday, August 12Friday, August 13Saturday, August 14
Capital Region4.51%4.47%4.52%
Central New York4.19%4.34%4.49%
Finger Lakes4.25%4.13%4.07%
Long Island3.75%3.69%3.69%
Mid-Hudson3.10%3.18%3.25%
Mohawk Valley3.90%3.97%3.79%
New York City2.65%2.64%2.60%
North Country3.58%3.80%3.88%
Southern Tier3.78%3.82%3.65%
Western New York3.40%3.22%3.24%
Statewide3.10%3.09%3.06%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, August 12Friday, August 13Saturday, August 14
Bronx2.97%3.04%3.12%
Kings2.59%2.60%2.57%
New York2.13%2.10%2.01%
Queens2.77%2.75%2.74%
Richmond3.66%3.72%3.71%

On Saturday, 4,479 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,188,761:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,80867
Allegany3,6221
Broome19,25428
Cattaraugus5,8938
Cayuga6,64630
Chautauqua9,19821
Chemung7,9872
Chenango3,69410
Clinton4,9484
Columbia4,2047
Cortland4,07913
Delaware2,55311
Dutchess30,80693
Erie92,204128
Essex1,6856
Franklin2,6539
Fulton4,5718
Genesee5,5207
Greene3,5474
Hamilton3350
Herkimer5,3826
Jefferson6,3827
Lewis2,9064
Livingston4,61710
Madison4,71511
Monroe71,617141
Montgomery4,40912
Nassau192,254379
Niagara20,57523
NYC987,9452,258
Oneida23,26726
Onondaga40,621101
Ontario7,66213
Orange50,436102
Orleans3,2132
Oswego7,97720
Otsego3,63215
Putnam10,99318
Rensselaer11,82835
Rockland48,35553
Saratoga16,40849
Schenectady13,82632
Schoharie1,8093
Schuyler1,1002
Seneca2,0842
St. Lawrence6,96420
Steuben7,10812
Suffolk209,136340
Sullivan7,00112
Tioga3,9682
Tompkins4,64416
Ulster14,55246
Warren3,95217
Washington3,3126
Wayne6,02314
Westchester134,021208
Wyoming3,6512
Yates1,2093

The state death toll is 43,248:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Dutchess3
Erie1
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau2
Putnam1
Queens3
Saratoga1
Warren1

Yesterday, 26,040 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,116 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Residents with at least one vaccine doseIncrease over past dayFully vaccinated residentsIncrease over past 2day
Capital Region704,404897651,963625
Central New York553,722486517,565390
Finger Lakes713,348928670,256673
Long Island1,670,9355,1491,497,8003,230
Mid-Hudson1,327,6612,7831,188,4661,898
Mohawk Valley275,281317255,741218
New York City5,890,15513,8915,272,4118,882
North Country255,893224233,346114
Southern Tier366,116512340,873389
Western New York777,238853719,138697
Statewide12,534,75326,04011,347,55917,116

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire