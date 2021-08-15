Capital Region still leading New York’s COVID test rate positivity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released Saturday’s COVID numbers on Sunday afternoon. Health officials county 41,823 doses of the vaccine administered in the past day, even as 18 New Yorkers lost their battles with the virus.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and getting shots in arms is the only way to defeat this pandemic for good and move into the future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers who’ve taken the vaccine are a testament to its safety and efficacy, and if you haven’t received your shot yet, I urge you to do so right away. Convenient sites are open across the state for walk-ins or appointments, and vaccines are available to all eligible New Yorkers.”

Check out the summary of statewide COVID data :

Test Results Reported: 154,566

Total Positive: 4,479

Percent Positive: 2.90%

7-Day Average Percent Positive: 3.06%

Patient Hospitalization: 1,650 (-4)

Patients Newly Admitted: 273

Patients in ICU: 355 (+8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation: 138 (+6)

Total Discharges: 189,026 (+278)

Deaths: 18

Total Deaths: 43,248

Total vaccine doses administered: 22,899,977

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours: 41,823

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days: 308,511

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose: 74.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series: 68.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 77.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC): 69.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose: 62.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series: 56.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC): 65.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC): 58.3%

Take a look at each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

Thursday, August 12 Friday, August 13 Saturday, August 14 Capital Region 4.51% 4.47% 4.52% Central New York 4.19% 4.34% 4.49% Finger Lakes 4.25% 4.13% 4.07% Long Island 3.75% 3.69% 3.69% Mid-Hudson 3.10% 3.18% 3.25% Mohawk Valley 3.90% 3.97% 3.79% New York City 2.65% 2.64% 2.60% North Country 3.58% 3.80% 3.88% Southern Tier 3.78% 3.82% 3.65% Western New York 3.40% 3.22% 3.24% Statewide 3.10% 3.09% 3.06%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, August 12 Friday, August 13 Saturday, August 14 Bronx 2.97% 3.04% 3.12% Kings 2.59% 2.60% 2.57% New York 2.13% 2.10% 2.01% Queens 2.77% 2.75% 2.74% Richmond 3.66% 3.72% 3.71%

On Saturday, 4,479 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,188,761:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,808 67 Allegany 3,622 1 Broome 19,254 28 Cattaraugus 5,893 8 Cayuga 6,646 30 Chautauqua 9,198 21 Chemung 7,987 2 Chenango 3,694 10 Clinton 4,948 4 Columbia 4,204 7 Cortland 4,079 13 Delaware 2,553 11 Dutchess 30,806 93 Erie 92,204 128 Essex 1,685 6 Franklin 2,653 9 Fulton 4,571 8 Genesee 5,520 7 Greene 3,547 4 Hamilton 335 0 Herkimer 5,382 6 Jefferson 6,382 7 Lewis 2,906 4 Livingston 4,617 10 Madison 4,715 11 Monroe 71,617 141 Montgomery 4,409 12 Nassau 192,254 379 Niagara 20,575 23 NYC 987,945 2,258 Oneida 23,267 26 Onondaga 40,621 101 Ontario 7,662 13 Orange 50,436 102 Orleans 3,213 2 Oswego 7,977 20 Otsego 3,632 15 Putnam 10,993 18 Rensselaer 11,828 35 Rockland 48,355 53 Saratoga 16,408 49 Schenectady 13,826 32 Schoharie 1,809 3 Schuyler 1,100 2 Seneca 2,084 2 St. Lawrence 6,964 20 Steuben 7,108 12 Suffolk 209,136 340 Sullivan 7,001 12 Tioga 3,968 2 Tompkins 4,644 16 Ulster 14,552 46 Warren 3,952 17 Washington 3,312 6 Wayne 6,023 14 Westchester 134,021 208 Wyoming 3,651 2 Yates 1,209 3

The state death toll is 43,248:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Dutchess 3 Erie 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Putnam 1 Queens 3 Saratoga 1 Warren 1

Yesterday, 26,040 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,116 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: