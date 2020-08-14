Canada-U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians take a photo at an entry sign as traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, she is working to authenticate an apparently leaked document showing that Customs and Border Protection agents on the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state were in fact ordered to detain Iranian and Iranian-American travelers early this month, despite initial agency denials. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

