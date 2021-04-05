California confirms 1st ‘double mutant’ COVID variant

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — A new “double mutant” COVID-19 variant was identified and confirmed by scientists at Stanford Health last week. It now appears a handful of people may have contracted this strain, which features two mutations from the original version which swept the globe.

Confirmation of the newly described variant came from Stanford Health’s Clinic Virology Lab, Senior Manager of Media Relations Lisa Kim said.

The double mutation is believed to have originated in India. Stanford Health believes theirs is the first confirmed case in the U.S. This variant has the L452R mutation, which has recently caused massive outbreaks in California, but also another significant spike mutation, E484Q.

One confirmed case was identified by sequencing at Stanford, but seven presumptive cases are being screened, according to hospital officials. It’s not known yet whether this variant is more infectious or resistant to vaccine antibodies.

The Stanford researchers have started screening hundreds of viral samples collected from people across the Bay Area, with plans to ramp up significantly in the coming days. They also began sequencing whole viral genomes to identify new mutations as they arise in key viral proteins.

He added that these genetic tweaks could be of concern since they might help the virus spread more easily and escape the immune system, but he cautioned against linking it to any surge at this point.