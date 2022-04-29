WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As Americans start to look ahead to the summer travel season, the nation’s health experts are offering advice on the pandemic status.

While the worst phase of the pandemic may be behind us, top medical experts say Americans still need to exercise some caution.

“By no means is it over, we still are experiencing a global pandemic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said.

Dr. Fauci says the goal now is to learn to live with the Coronavirus under control and the knowledge that it may not be completely eliminated.

“When you get those levels low enough that it really is not disrupting, you don’t overwhelm the hospital,” Dr. Fauci explained.

Since many states and communities are now considered areas of low transmission, life may feel like it’s returned to normal.

But Dr. Fauci says it’s still important to exercise caution in some situations.

“If I had to get on a plane tomorrow, I would definitely wear a mask,” Dr. Fauci said.

The Biden administration announced last week it would seek to reverse the judge’s order that lifted the federal mask mandate on transportation — something republicans like congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) are highly critical of.

“The options there, they can wear two, three, four masks if they want. It shouldn’t be mandatory,” Scalise said.

Meanwhile, the FDA announced an advisory committee will review applications for Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccines for children under five in June and the White House says the U.S. should have enough supply if those vaccines are approved.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “we have been planning for the possibility of approval for vaccines for children under five for some time now.”

Because it’s unlikely COVID-19 will be eliminated, it’s possible yearly booster shots may be needed.