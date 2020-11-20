Buca di Beppo employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Health Department is advising the public of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Colonie restaurant.

The potential exposure would have taken place from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13 or from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Buca di Beppo on Wolf Road in Colonie.

Officials say if you have concerns about symptoms, then you should consider testing. You do not need to contact the health department.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report