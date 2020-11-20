COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Health Department is advising the public of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Colonie restaurant.
The potential exposure would have taken place from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13 or from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Buca di Beppo on Wolf Road in Colonie.
Officials say if you have concerns about symptoms, then you should consider testing. You do not need to contact the health department.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers leave DC for Thanksgiving break without passing COVID relief package
- Buca di Beppo employee tests positive for coronavirus
- Health officials issue COVID exposure warning at Amsterdam church
- Rensselaer County announces 40 new COVID cases in update
- Averill Park native donates $1M to Boston Children’s