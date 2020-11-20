Buca di Beppo employee tests positive for coronavirus

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Health Department is advising the public of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Colonie restaurant.

The potential exposure would have taken place from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, November 13 or from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Buca di Beppo on Wolf Road in Colonie.

Officials say if you have concerns about symptoms, then you should consider testing. You do not need to contact the health department.