NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman who managed to avoid catching COVID-19 throughout a year of the pandemic ended up coming down with the virus this month, weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Williamsburg resident Ashley Allen, 31, was able to get a 2 a.m. appointment at the Javits Center on March 10. Even after getting the one-shot vaccine, Allen said she continued to take precautions against the virus—masking up and washing her hands frequently.

However, Allen tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks after. She talked all about her experience fighting COVID and why she knew she should get tested even after being vaccinated. “I definitely was very confused by it,” Allen said Monday, saying she thought perhaps it was a false positive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials, with people having the most protection two weeks after receiving the shot. “I want everybody to know that I”m pro-vaccine,” Allen said, noting that her symptoms were mild and mostly just extreme fatigue. “I don’t want to know what it would be like if I didn’t have the vaccine.”

The three vaccines currently on the U.S. market—Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—never promised a 100% shield against getting the virus. But the shots are extremely vital on the road toward normalcy because they pretty much universally prevent death.

“If we can keep people out of the ICU and they just get a milder case, that actually lowers the mortality,” said Dr. Laila Woc-Colburn, infectious disease specialist with Emory University.