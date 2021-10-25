Brain fog: COVID’s effect on memory

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brain fog represents a disturbing problem for a lot of people who have recovered from COVID. Brand new research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai finds troubling long-term memory problems.

The study looked at 750 people, an average of more than seven months after their COVID diagnosis. It found 24% impairment in memory encoding, 23% in recall, and 18% in processing speed, in addition to other deficits.

Dr. Jacqueline Becker, the study’s lead author and a clinical neuropsychologist, spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in New York City to discuss the study and whether or not people are likely to recover from this.