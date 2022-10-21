KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local counties and governments are working to get more COVID-19 bivalent booster shots into the community. Washington County is operating a community clinic in Kingsbury.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Moderna bivalent booster shots will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 3715 Burgoyne Ave. in Kingsbury. Doses are available by appointment only through Washington County.

The bivalent booster is available to anyone age 18 or older who has completed their primary vaccine doses. Recipients must be at least two months past their last booster or second base vaccine dose.

The bivalent booster is for additional protection against standard and omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus. Washington County is waiting for approval to give the booster out to expanded age groups.

Meanwhile, Washington County has continued to offer coronavirus vaccines weekly at the Fort Edward facility at 383 Broadway in Fort Edward. Appointments to get main doses can be made at (518) 746-2400.