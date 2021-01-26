Because new COVID-19 cases are trending downward, Cuomo to ‘revisit’ zone restriction this week

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — In the past 24-hours, 167 more lives were lost in New York State due to the coronavirus, but Governor Cuomo says the number of cases, overall, is going down. Because of that, he plans to make changes to regulations.

Cuomo says in the coming days, he will announce new rules for places that are in zones because of a spike in cases over the past couple of months.  Because the overall infection rate in the state is coming down, the governor says it’s important to revisit those restrictions, stressing that keeping businesses open safely is important to our economy.

“I think we are at a new place now and I think we can adjust that valve and start to open up more economic activity and reduce some of the restrictions and reduce what we call some of the micro cluster zones the orange zones, etc,” Cuomo said.

The infection rate state-wide is just under 5.5%, a drop of a couple of points since the holiday surge.

