MAAC tournament officials tested positive for COVID-19, Siena exposed

Edison, N.J. — The health and safety of our fans and communities is paramount. Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One or both of these persons were on the floor for the following games:

Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal.

Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) – Horizon League Tournament semifinal.

Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round.

Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.



Siena released a statement saying in part:

“Both New York State and Albany County departments of health have advised that all Siena College individuals who are identified as having direct contact with either one of these referees self isolate for a period of 14 days from the date of possible exposure. This period will last until March 25.” Siena College communications department

We continue to adhere to the guidance issued by the CDC and federal and state governments in these unprecedented times and we encourage our fans to do the same.



The Collegiate Officiating Consortium represents Division I institutions from the America East Conference, Big Ten Conference, Horizon League, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Summit League, providing oversight of men’s basketball officiating operations for 65 Division I institutions in 22 states.