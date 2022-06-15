WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County announced that it had been notified that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic operated out of the Aviation Mall in Queensbury would cease operation by the New York State Department of Health at the end of Thursday, June 16. The site began its second wave of operation in late 2021. It was first opened in early 2021, when Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines first became available to large groups of the general public.

“We offer our most sincere gratitude to our partners from New York State for operating this facility for both COVID-19 vaccination and testing,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Our Warren County Health Services staff remains available to assist anyone who needs COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and we will begin stocking Pfizer vaccine that the mall site administered as soon as possible to supplement the Moderna vaccine we have been offering in recent months. Please note that many local pharmacies and medical practices continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine as well. We ask residents to stay up to date on their vaccines as we head into the busy summer social and travel seasons, so we can avoid another surge in COVID-19 illnesses.”

Warren County also released a COVID-19 case update on Wednesday. The county confirmed 140 new cases between June 9-15, including 37 at-home tests. As of Wednesday, there were eight county residents hospitalized for coronavirus. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 5.9%.

Two more Warren County deaths stemming from coronavirus infection were reported in the last week. The two individuals were in their 60s and their 80s, and died on June 9 and 10, respectively. Both had been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, the CDC had classified Warren County at a “medium” level of coronavirus case risk. Those living with high risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare providers about mask usage and other precautions. COVID-19 test kits remain available at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall and town halls across the county.