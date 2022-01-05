At-home COVID tests distributed to cities, towns in Saratoga County

Saratoga County Sheriff Chief Deputy Glenn Sheehy and Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Carl Zeilman load COVID home tests for distribution to municipalities within the county (Saratoga County)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has distributed 10,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to municipalities throughout the county. The tests were received from New York State on January 4.

“As the omicron variant continues to push case numbers to rise, testing will be an important tool in helping us mitigate the spread of COVID-19. By distributing these testing kits to municipalities for use by individuals, we will help ensure our residents throughout the county, have easy access to these self-test kits,” said Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr., Town of Moreau Supervisor and Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair.

SC Test Distribution Vehicle Load – tests are loaded into a vehicle for distribution to Saratoga County municipalities. Pictured are Saratoga County Chief Deputy Glenn Sheehy and Captain Pat Maswich (Saratoga County)

SC Sheriff Deputy OES staff distribute tests.jpeg – Saratoga County Sheriff Chief Deputy Glenn Sheehy and Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Carl Zeilman load COVID home tests for distribution to municipalities within the county (Saratoga County)

The county said each municipality has developed a distribution plan to get tests to their residents. Residents are encouraged to check their town or city websites or social media for details and updates for the distribution of testing kits. Information will also be available on the Saratoga County website.

Clifton Park and Halfmoon have already announced that they will be distributing COVID at-home test kits to residents on January 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Those who are showing COVID symptoms should get a test at a testing location. Saratoga County offers resources to help residents find at-home testing kits, testing sites, and for residents to self-report results from at-home tests on its website.