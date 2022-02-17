FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County is giving out at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents at some county facilities. The tests are available starting Monday while supplies last.

The test kits are available for pick-up at the Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance) and the Washington County Public Health Department, both in Fort Edward. The buildings are open between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county said it is working with town leaders and community organizations to create more distribution locations. Residents can also check with their prospective town halls to see if any at-home COVID tests are available.