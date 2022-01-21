At-home COVID test giveaway in Glenville on January 22

This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production, which was slashed after demand for the tests plummeted over the summer of 2021. (Abbot via AP)

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A free at-home rapid COVID-19 test giveaway will be held in Glenville on Saturday, January 22. The giveaway will be in a drive-thru format and runs from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, at the Glenville Senior Center.

Senator Jim Tedisco said his office received 1,000 tests to distribute to residents. He is partnering with Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle for this event.

“I continue to hear from constituents who want to get a COVID test and are having difficulties doing so. My office has received 1,000 at-home test kits from the state and I want to make these available to any resident who feels they need it for themselves or a loved one. I’m proud to partner with Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle and the Town of Glenville to make these free test kits available to residents who choose to have this testing option available to them,” said Tedisco.