As more get vaccinated, what does that mean for holiday celebrations?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Starting Tuesday, anyone 30 years old or older will be eligible to get vaccinated in New York State. Next week, anyone 16 and above will be eligible. But what does this mean for holiday celebrations?

Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infection Disease at Upstate University Hospital, said vaccinations and mask-wearing are both our key tools to fighting this virus. While neither of those things, on their own, provide 100% protection, they work well when paired together.

A reminder for those who may be getting vaccinated this week, you will not be fully protected in time for Easter Sunday. If they are getting a shot that requires two doses, those people will not be protected at maximum until two weeks after that second dose. When they do get their shots, the CDC now says they’ll be about 90% protected from the virus. And Dr. Thomas says masks are still a must, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

“The other thing is these variants are really taking off in the United States. And we know that even though the vaccines are pretty good against the UK variant, which is the predominant variant in the U.S., we still have the South African variant and the vaccines don’t work as well against that. So for the near term, continue to wear those masks,” Dr. Thomas said.

Another note about the vaccine? Dr. Thomas says if you do have a reaction from it, you can take Tylenol or ibuprofen afterward and the symptoms will typically be gone within 24 hours. Most people do experience some arm soreness, but a fever is less likely.