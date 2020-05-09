April, worst month in 31 years for restaurants

(CNN) — The National Restaurant Association says they have lost three decades worth of jobs in just the last two months.
The nation’s eating and drinking establishments shed more than 5.5 million jobs in April alone.
Restaurant employment has fallen to its lowest level since 1989 because of the pandemic.
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced a national unemployment rate hovering near 15% and climbing.
While the overall employment figures are bad, the losses in the food and drink business are particularly staggering.
Restaurants and bars have three times the job losses of any other industry in America.
The national restaurant industry is now asking Congress for targeted relief for its industry and employees.
