Another death, 131 new cases in Albany County COVID update, November 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported another new COVID-19 death since Friday. The county said it was a man in his 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 437 since the pandemic began.

“Sadly, another Albany County resident lost his life to COVID-19 and my condolences go out his family. I’ve reported new COVID deaths for five days in a row and new daily COVID infections in the triple digits for the last four days,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “I continue to stress how important it is that everyone follow CDC recommendations to mask when indoors, stay six feet apart, wash your hands frequently and cough and sneeze into your arm to help prevent the spread.”

The county has reported 131 new positive COVID cases and 132 recoveries since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 124.2. There were two new hospitalizations in the county and 27 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Five patients are in ICU’s.

As of Friday, 74.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 84.5%.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

November 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Guilderland Elementary School. You can register for an appointment on the Albany County website.

November 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany. You can register for an appointment on the Albany County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.