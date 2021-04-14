Albany Med CEO talks Johnson and Johnson vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the race to vaccinate continues, administration of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is still on a pause. Officials are using the time to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. It’s important to note that the adverse effects are extremely rare, have been reported in six out of the 7 to 8 million people who’ve gotten the shot.

Regulators hope to resolve this pause within days, but until then, those who’ve already gotten the J&J vaccine may be wondering what to do. According to doctors from Albany Medical Center Hospital, there’s nothing to do, except to report certain symptoms that are concerning you.

“There’s no reason for you to be concerned,” said Dr. Dennis Mckenna, the president and CEO of Albany Med. “The additional recommendation is that if you are experiencing symptoms that concern you—which has been defined as an unexplained headache, swelling of a limb, abdominal pain, and shortness of breath—and you’re within three weeks of getting the vaccine and you are concerned, contact your provider.”

Common side effects include pain and swelling in the arm that got the shot, as well as fever, chills, fatigue, and even headaches. Some of the common symptoms listed are textbook responses to every type of vaccine available, and might just be a sign of your body building immunity. Contact your doctor with concerns.

While some may be hesitant to get vaccinated in light of these developments, health officials say their confidence in the Johnson and Johnson shot would be restored if authorities greenlight it again.

“Going forward, if the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is used again, the public can be reassured that they’ve taken extra scrutiny, hyperv igilance to look at the safety profile of that, to make sure it’s safe to use going forward,” McKenna said.

“I think it will be used again,” responded Dr. Fred Venditti, Albany Med’s general director.

Once vaccines are given, the CDC says it looks for any reports on side effects. You can report side effects online, by phone at (800) 822-7967, or via email.