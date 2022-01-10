Albany County Stewart’s Shops giving out free at-home COVID tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Stewart’s Shops locations will be distributing more than 1,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits throughout Albany County. The kits will be given out January 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

Locations

2457 Route 9w, Ravena 12143

1001 Altamont Boulevard, Altamont 12009

1344 Route 9w, Selkirk 12158

2475 Delaware Turnpike, Voorheesville 12186

1360 Indian Fields Road (off of State Route 32), Feura Bush 12067

788 Helderberg Trail, East Berne 12058

The kits were received by Albany County Office of Emergency Services recently with instructions from New York State to get them to the public as quickly as possible. Albany County encourages the public to be considerate and understand there is a limited supply of kits.

The county asks that residents only take only one test kit per person. Each kit has two tests and they do expire, so taking more than one may result in kits being wasted.

“We continue to see an alarming and unprecedented surge of COVID infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, and I remain committed to getting test kits into the hands of as many Albany County residents as possible,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “Unfortunately, our rural communities lack testing sites, which is why I’m proud to partner with our friends at Stewart’s Shops to distribute these at-home tests that I secured from Governor Hochul, ensuring there is a greater level of equity in our fight against COVID. These will bolster the thousands of test kits that we’ve already sent to our local cities, towns and villages and improve our ability to detect the virus and stop the spread.”