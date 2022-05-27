ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said Friday that in just one day’s time, from Thursday to Friday, the number of county residents hospitalized due to COVID has grown by 11. On top of that, another Albany County resident has died from the disease- a man in his 80s. That grows the total death toll for the county to 563 since the pandemic began.

Since Thursday, there have been 149 new infections identified. Since the county’s last update on Tuesday, however, there’s been 504 new cases. The new positives push Albany County’s total over the 72,000 mark to date.

In order to keep numbers accurate, County Executive McCoy is urging residents to submit the positive results of at-home tests online. Or, better yet, residents can go in person to get their testing done at sites across Albany County or New York State.

A slight increase in the vaccination category could stir up hope in Albany County residents. County Executive McCoy said that 81.5% of all residents had received at least one vaccine as of Thursday, while 74.5% have completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 63.9% have now gotten the booster.

Residents who still need to get vaccinated can do so every week at the Albany County Department of Health, which is located at 175 Green Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you go on any day other than Wednesday, you’ll need an appointment, which can be made ahead of time online. Residents who are looking to get the booster shot will need to show their vaccine card or Excelsior Pass.