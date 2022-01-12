Albany County reports highest number of COVID patients in ICU since January 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 18 residents are in the ICU with COVID-19. The county said this is the highest number of COVID patients in the ICU since January 2021.

The county has also reported a new COVID death — a man in his 80s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 480 since the pandemic began.

“Not only do I have to report the most recent Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, we also have the highest number of residents currently in ICU’s with the virus since January 7, 2021. This number isn’t far from the peak of 24 individuals we had reported back on January 4 of last year,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 1,166 new COVID cases since Tuesday. The seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 1,072.2. There were 23 new hospitalizations since Tuesday and 119 county residents are currently hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, 79.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 88.3%.

“And while the situation we’re in is far from ideal, it could be much worse if it weren’t for people doing their part by getting vaccinated, getting their booster shots, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. We need these protective measures to continue as we push through the worst of the pandemic and fight back against the Omicron variant,” said McCoy.

McCoy encourages residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility can make an appointment on the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.