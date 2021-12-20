Albany County reports 3 deaths in COVID update, December 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday — a man and a woman in their 60s and another woman in her 80s. The death toll for the county now stands at 464 since the pandemic began.

“These deaths show us that COVID is still a threat and we’re not out of the woods yet. We need to take the proper precautions to protect ourselves and those around us. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t, get the booster shot if you have, wear masks indoors, and stay home and get tested for COVID if you’re feeling sick,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 154 COVID cases and 84 recoveries since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 200.

There are 776 active cases in the county. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 61 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Six patients are in ICU’s.

As of Sunday, 78.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.5%.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.