Albany County reports 2 deaths in COVID update, December 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported two new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday — two women in their 60s. The death toll for the county now stands at 461 since the pandemic began.

“COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15 Albany County residents so far this month and my condolences go out to the families of the latest victims of the virus,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “I hope and pray every day that people who have not been vaccinated get a shot to help prevent the spread of the virus, protect themselves and others and help stop our death toll from going up.”

The county has reported 227 COVID cases and 157 recoveries since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 193.1.

There are 733 active cases in the county. There were seven new hospitalizations in the county and 62 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Eight patients are in ICU’s.

As of Saturday, 78.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 87.4%.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.