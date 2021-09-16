Albany County reports 106 new COVID cases in Sept. 16 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and 63 recoveries since Wednesday. The county’s five day average of new daily positive cases is now 73.8.

Of the new cases, 28 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 74 did not know how they were exposed, two reported traveling and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 461 active cases in the county.

The county reported eight new hospitalizations since Wednesday. There are 34 residents hospitalized with the virus and seven patients in the ICU. There are no new COVID deaths.

As of Wednesday, 70.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 81.5%.

There are several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics:

September 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Treatment & Recovery Works Rally, 1 Quay Street, Albany

September 18, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Medusa Pancake Breakfast, Medusa Firehouse, 28 County Route 351, Rensselaerville

September 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Innovation Block Party, Ezra Prentice Albany Housing Authority, South Pearl Street, Albany

September 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., DePaula Auto Group, 1101 Central Ave, Albany

September 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Shaker Middle School, 475 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.